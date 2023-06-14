Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 201,448 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,448 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

