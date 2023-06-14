Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 6,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of PNM opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

