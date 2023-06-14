Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

