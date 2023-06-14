Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,697.05.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,421.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,572.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,491.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

