Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

