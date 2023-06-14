Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

