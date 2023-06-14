Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

