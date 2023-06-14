Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.