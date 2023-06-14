Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

