Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABBNY stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

