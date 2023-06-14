Berkley W R Corp Buys 15,000 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APGB. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,565,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 661,025 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 214,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APGB opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.