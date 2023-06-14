Berkley W R Corp Cuts Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,869 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.6% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

MLAC opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

