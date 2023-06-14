Berkley W R Corp Has $508,000 Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,165 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 889,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

TMKR stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

