Berkley W R Corp Has $531,000 Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,047 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.36% of Nocturne Acquisition worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBTC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth $505,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $232,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBTC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

