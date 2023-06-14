Berkley W R Corp Sells 85,296 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,296 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.40% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCAG. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

