Berkley W R Corp Trims Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,951 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.09% of Perception Capital Corp. II worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708,936 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PCCT stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

