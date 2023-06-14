Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19. Berry has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.74.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

