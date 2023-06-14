Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 286.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $457,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after buying an additional 2,457,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

