Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.