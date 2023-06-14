Bloom Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,819 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,682 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE BE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

