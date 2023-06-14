Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,517,000 after buying an additional 990,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,799,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,990,000 after buying an additional 890,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

