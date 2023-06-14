Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

NYSE:MPC opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

