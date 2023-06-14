Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.