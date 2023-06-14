Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

NYSE:RCL opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.