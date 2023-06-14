Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

