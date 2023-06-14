Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

