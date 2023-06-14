Boot Barn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 934% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

