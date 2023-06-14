Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 11,632 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

