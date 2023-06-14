Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 42,729 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,729 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.0 %

WAL opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

