Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,662 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $280.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

