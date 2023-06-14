Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ENS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $106.61.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

