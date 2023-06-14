Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,543 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

AXNX opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,761 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

