Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,161 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.36% of Harmonic worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

