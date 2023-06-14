Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,084.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson stock opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.27 and a 200-day moving average of $370.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

