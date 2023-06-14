Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.21% of The Arena Group worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Arena Group by 726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Arena Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of AREN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.22. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Arena Group

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,878.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,388,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,963.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 312,147 shares of company stock worth $1,179,456. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

