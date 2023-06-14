Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 146,697 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,697 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,007,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

