Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 167,313 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,313 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.62% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CFIV opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.