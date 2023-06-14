Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 64,900 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Green Plains worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,822,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

