Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

