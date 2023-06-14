Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

