Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 280,335 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.