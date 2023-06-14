Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 549,693 Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 549,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 8.44% of Aquaron Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $886,000.

NASDAQ AQU opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

