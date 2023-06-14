Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,310 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.36% of NOW worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

