Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 270,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

