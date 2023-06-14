Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 540.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNY opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.