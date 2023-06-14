Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600,193 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 3.23% of Sequans Communications worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 262,512 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 469,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.86. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 437.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

