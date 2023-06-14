Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Insider Activity

Ventas Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -255.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

