Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

