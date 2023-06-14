Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6,057.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

