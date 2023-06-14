Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CVB Financial worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

