Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 441,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.